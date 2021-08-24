Local all-candidates meeting set for Sept. 7

The Salt Spring Forum has organized a virtual all-candidates debate for the federal election in the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. with the Zoom link available on the www.saltspringforum.com website closer to the date.

Forum manager Richard Steel said the organization has decided to allow only parties with sitting MPs in the House to participate. The candidates are incumbent Elizabeth May (Green), Sherri Moore-Arbour (Liberal), David Busch (Conservative) and Sabina Singh (NDP).

As of Aug. 24, other declared candidates are David Hilderman for the People’s Party of Canada and Dock Currie for the Communist Party of Canada.

Singh, Busch and May ran in the last election held in October of 2019, and May won the seat with 49.09 per cent of the popular vote.

Voting eligibility and methods, and poll location dates and details will be available at elections.ca. Advance poll locations, dates and times will also be on voting cards sent in the mail to all registered voters.

When parliament was dissolved, the Liberals had 155 seats, the Conservatives 119, the Bloc Quebecois 32, the NDP 24 and the Greens two. Five MPs were independents and one seat was vacant.