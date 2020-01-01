Lions’ kids park opens

Salt Spring Parks and Recreation and the Salt Spring Lions introduced a new natural playground structure at Centennial Park just in time for Christmas.

The playground opened on Dec. 20 and has many climbing features meant to encourage creative play, including ropes, natural log posts and a stepping feature.

The berm, slide and wooden stepping stones are currently closed to allow settling. Still to come this spring will be the return of the iconic rocking horse, benches, a water fountain and landscaping. There is also a spot reserved for a new feature once PARC hears from the community about what could make the space even better.

The park’s opening was also celebrated at a New Year’s Eve community family event at the park co-sponsored by the Lions Club and Windsor Plywood.