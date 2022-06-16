Update: Larger commercial vehicles re-routed after Deteriorating Pilings Discovered at Crofton terminal

The Crofton to Vesuvius Bay ferry will be carrying vehicles weighing under 13,500 kilograms until Saturday, as crews work to fix deteriorating dock pilings found during a routine check.

In a 1:04 p.m. update, BC Ferries stated that until further notice, vehicles over that weight are being advised to take the alternate sailing between Swartz Bay and Fulford Harbour. The Crofton – Vesuvius Bay ferry will be running as per its regular schedule, with the weight restriction in place until Saturday.

During a routine inspection today, two to three dock pilings were found to be showing signs of deterioration.

“For safety reasons, we’ve temporarily reduced the weight limit on the dock from 39,500 kgs and 5 axles to 13,500 kgs and 3 axles,” executive director of public affairs Deborah Marshall explained via email.

Friday night, contractors will be driving new piles adjacent to the existing ones to rectify the issue. Neighbours should expect some noise during repairs. Regular operations are expected to resume as of Saturday.

In the meantime, the Quinsam will continue to sail the route as per the regular schedule with the weight restriction in place.

The dangerous goods sailing on the Crofton – Vesuvius Bay route was, however, cancelled as most of the dangerous goods vehicles are heavier than 13,500 kg.

“Dangerous goods customers were notified and will be rescheduled on the dangerous cargo sailings next week,” she stated.

“Safety is our number one priority,” Marshall stated. “BC Ferries apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and looks forward to resuming regular service on June 18.”