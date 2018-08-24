Killer whales visit Ganges Harbour

Jill Rigby

Old Scott Road resident Jill Rigby was sitting on her deck Friday afternoon when she heard an unusual noise that sounded like whales blowing.

To her knowledge, whales had never before appeared off Old Scott Road that close to Ganges. And so she continued reading.

When the whooshing sounds continued, one glance at the water confirmed four orcas swimming and blowing offshore. Her video footage even includes one of them spyhopping.

“They were probably 20 yards from our property,” she said. “It was unbelievable. I think there were only a half dozen people who noticed. I shall never forget the wonder of watching them with no one else around. Isn’t that as it should be?”