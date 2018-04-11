Islands Trust hosts government services town hall

Some members of Islands Trust Council are meeting on Salt Spring on Monday, April 16 and inviting the public to join in the discussion.

Trust Programs Committee members will meet at Lions Hall at 10:30 a.m., with a public town hall session set for the beginning of the agenda.

“The committee wants to hear from members of the public about their ideas for improvements in integration of services in the Islands Trust Area,” explains a public notice from the Trust. “This is an information-gathering exercise — a chance for members of TPC to listen — and we’re interested in hearing your opinions.”

Town hall speakers will be asked to focus on suggestions for service integration improvements. The session will run until about noon.

The Trust Programs Committee is an advisory committee that provides policy and planning advice to the Islands Trust Council, including recommendations on potential inter-agency initiatives. The committee is currently working to identify potential changes that could improve the delivery and integration of services in the Islands Trust Area and will report back to Trust Council.

A Facebook post had erroneously suggested Monday’s meeting was a joint CRD-Trust effort to discuss getting rid of live-aboards in Ganges Harbour. Salt Spring trustee Peter Grove, who is a member of the Trust Programs Committee, confirmed that is not on the agenda of the meeting.