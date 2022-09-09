Islands Trust, CRD candidate list released

Local elections have attracted a large number of candidates in the Gulf Islands and especially on Salt Spring Island.

A final list of candidates for Capital Regional District (CRD) and Islands Trust positions was released on Friday afternoon following the 4 p.m. nomination deadline.

Eight individuals have put forth their name to fill two Islands Trust trustee seats on Salt Spring Island. They are Ben Corno, Gary Gagne, Jamie Harris, Jennifer Maksymetz, Don Marcotte, Jenny McClean, Laura Patrick (incumbent) and Elissa Poole.

Incumbent Gary Holman faces a challenge from Jesse Brown and Kylie Coates for the Salt Spring CRD director position.

The Southern Gulf Islands CRD director position sees two past Islands Trust representatives vying for the job: Ben McConchie of North Pender Island and Paul Brent from Saturna. Brent has been the acting CRD director since the resignation of Dave Howe earlier this year.

On South Pender Island, Dag Falck, Kristina Peszel and Cameron Thorn (incumbent) are the candidates for two Islands Trust positions.

North Pender incumbent Deb Morrison is running again, along with Aaron Campbell, Barbara Johnston and Mary Beth Rondeau.

Mayne Island incumbents David Maude and Jeanine Dodds face a challenge from Deb Foote.

Galiano Island sees Lisa Gauvreau, Ben Mabberley, John Ronsley and Jane Wolverton (incumbent) in a race for the two seats.

Only Saturna Island’s Trust representatives have been decided by acclamation. Incumbent Lee Middleton will be joined by Mairead Boland.

Gulf Islands candidates for school board positions have not yet been released, and the nomination deadline for a Mayne Island school trustee has been extended to Sept. 12.

General election day is Saturday, Oct. 15.