Islanders rally against Kinder Morgan project

A healthy-sized crowd of Salt Spring Islanders gathered in Centennial Park on Friday to add their voices to those opposed to the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline project.

The rally ran from about 12 noon to 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May was among people arrested at the front gates of Kinder Morgan’s property on Burnaby Mountain Friday.

“As leader of the Green Party and MP for Saanich-Gulf Islands, I feel it is moral duty to stand against Kinder Morgan’s disastrous project,” May stated in a Protect the Inlet campaign press release. “It violates Indigenous rights, threatens our climate, our coastlines, our salmon and whales, and thousands of jobs.”

Burnaby South MP Kennedy Stewart (NDP) was also arrested.

More than 100 people have been arrested at the site to date for violating a court injunction.