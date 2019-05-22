Island operation receives outdoor license

Good Buds Company Inc. announced last week it has been awarded an outdoor cultivation license for its Salt Spring Island property, and believes it is the first company in the nation to receive the authorization.

A press release states that Good Buds was founded by brothers Tyler and Alex Rumi, and has quickly grown into a family of professionals with a focus on quality and sustainable cultivation. The brand is guided by the principles of artisanal quality and craft growing and extraction techniques.

“We’re thrilled to have been awarded an outdoor cultivation license, and are grateful to Health Canada for approving our outdoor grow area in only four months,” said founder and CEO, Tyler Rumi. “Our outdoor license places us in a great position to keep expanding our business organically. We want passionate cannabis enthusiasts to trust us and stand with Good Buds for the long-term, so we’re committed to growing only the most potent and flavourful cannabis.”

Good Buds already has Health Canada-licensed indoor cultivation space on North End Road. Adding outdoor growing ability is expected to dramatically lower capital and production costs when compared to indoor and greenhouse-grown crops.

“More importantly, outdoor cannabis is a more sustainable way to cultivate as outdoor cultivation dramatically decreases the carbon footprint caused by traditional synthetic cannabis cultivation,” the press release states.

The Good Buds company had another first in Canada in receiving the first ever joint cultivation-oils license. The company extracts cannabis oils using only solvent-free extraction techniques.

The brothers said they homed in on Salt Spring for their business because the climate is perfectly suited for outdoor growing. Plants respond well to the bright sunlight, mild ocean breezes and pristine water quality unique to Salt Spring Island which provides an advantage over other locations.

They plan on building on the region’s reputation for natural beauty and agriculture to create a company that is synonymous with ideals such as family, quality, attention to detail and sustainability.

Good Buds states its small-batch indoor cultivation operations are already powered by more than 90 per cent renewable energy sources.

It is not known whether the company has received authorizations required by other authorities, including a Capital Regional District building permit and groundwater licensing with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, that were previously unfulfilled.