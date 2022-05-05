Incumbents retain NSSWD trustee seats

North Salt Spring Waterworks District (NSSWD) voters stayed the course in re-electing incumbent trustees Michael McAllister and Sandra Ungerson.

Results of a mail-in ballot election were released at the NSSWD annual general meeting Thursday night with Ungerson topping the polls with 373 votes, followed by McAllister with 364, Leigh Large with 293, David Wardlaw with 157 and Richard Swann with 89.

McAllister and Ungerson are the current chair and vice-chair of the board. McAllister chaired Thursday’s AGM held at Community Gospel Chapel and virtually through Microsoft Teams with 20 people attending.

Of the 776 ballots received by the April 27 deadline, 95 were spoiled or rejected.

NSSWD financial officer/office manager Tammy Lannan said about half of the spoiled ballots saw people not follow instructions to only put an X in the space next to a candidate’s name. Check marks or filling in the space were not acceptable, she explained.

The other main problem was that voters did not have someone witness their signature on the ballot envelope, or the witness may have signed a name but not provided a legible, printed version of their name or a phone number as required.

As well, five envelopes were received in the NSSWD after the April 27 deadline.

Lannan said 3,146 ballot packages were mailed to NSSWD property owners.

