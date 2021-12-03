Hospital Foundation Extends Seabreeze Inne Possession Date

The Lady Minto Hospital Foundation (LMHF) announced Friday that it has exercised its option to extend the subject removal date in its agreement to purchase the Seabreeze Inne, which has deferred the foundation’s potential possession date until late February.

The owner of the Seabreeze has confirmed that accordingly, current rentals are continuing until Feb. 15, 2022.

In a press release from the foundation, CRD director Gary Holman said, “My thanks to the foundation for allowing agencies like BC Housing more time to find alternative accommodation for Seabreeze tenants.”

The LMHF has been publicly criticized for moving to acquire the motel and displacing the current tenants, even though the LMHF says the property was being marketed for sale as commercial accommodation and BC Housing did not have an agreement to subsidize existing rentals beyond Dec. 31, 2021.

LMHF said it continues to collaborate daily with government, agencies and service providers on the transition of some 20 occupants triggered by the sale of the privately owned motel near Ganges.

Earlier this fall, when Salt Spring Island Community Services was unsuccessful in its attempt to purchase the inne, and it was going to revert to tourist accommodation, LMHF stepped up to make an offer to purchase the property for hospital staff housing.

“The option was to let the Seabreeze revert to tourist accommodation, or to try and keep it as a community housing asset. Increasing the number of rental units will be important to the island and invaluable to the hospital where 31 positions are currently vacant.” said Roberta Martell, the foundation’s executive director.

She added, “I hope folks understand that the temporary housing operating out of the inne isn’t closing because we’re buying it, it’s closing because it wasn’t purchased to continue as such by either BC Housing or Community Services. We understand that their decision has been to fund a custom-built supportive-housing facility rather than investing in purchasing the Seabreeze to use it as such. For the sake of so many vulnerable people on Salt Spring, we look forward to seeing progress on that project sooner rather than later. Thanks to the current owner for opening up his motel to temporarily house the vulnerable, and for working closely with us to provide time to help facilitate a transition.”

Cherie Geauvreau, chair of the Wagon Wheel Housing Society, who is also working closely with LMHF, commented in the release: “Only as a community can we make headway on our housing situation, because it’s the only way real solutions can happen. We’re working towards finding solutions together.”

Adam Olsen, MLA for Saanich North and the Islands added, “I am thankful that the Lady Minto Hospital Foundation has deferred possession date of the Seabreeze and the rentals for supported housing have been extended to mid-February. Housing is incredibly challenging on Salt Spring and this will provide time for government and non-government agencies to find suitable accommodation for those who may be displaced by the sale of the motel.”

Also adding a voice of support is Islands Trust trustee Peter Grove.

“I am pleased to see everyone working together for the benefit of the community and I am optimistic that a satisfactory solution will be found,” he said.

The foundation says access to long-term rental housing is an imperative for maintaining optimal hospital staffing levels, which is why the organization has made housing a major priority.

The foundation’s offer to acquire the Seabreeze Inne is its third in a line of housing initiatives, including a grant to support rental of a “landing pad” to house newly hired hospital staff, and the creation of an online rental database: the Housing Information Portal or HIPlist.

The Seabreeze’s 28 motel rooms will be renovated into 14 to 16 traditional rental apartments, which will be rented by Lady Minto Hospital staff.

LMHF board chair Dave Taylor noted, “Everybody needs a home, full stop. This is a time not for conflict, but for collaboration. This crisis is bringing people together and shining a light on the need for focused coordination on housing.”