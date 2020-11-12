Holmes appointed acting fire chief

The Salt Spring Fire Protection District board of trustees has appointed Jamie Holmes as the fire department’s acting chief until the regular chief returns from a leave of absence.

The board announced Thursday that it had made the decision during a special meeting held Tuesday night. The appointment is effective Nov. 14 and is a temporary one until Fire Chief Arjuna George returns.

A press release states Holmes joined Salt Spring Fire Rescue in 1996 as a paid-on-call member. He became a career member in 2002 and moved up the ranks to become assistant chief in 2015.

George has been on medical leave for undisclosed reasons since the end of June. The fire department has also been without a deputy chief for the past five years, meaning two key leadership positions were left open over the past several months.

The board will have its regular trustees’ meeting this Monday, Nov. 16 at the Lions Hall starting at 6:30 p.m. COVID safety precautions apply.