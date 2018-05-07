Highlands water users put on boil water advisory

Highlands Water Service Area users have been put on a boil water advisory.

Capital Regional District, in consultation with Island Health, stated in a 5 p.m. Monday press release that Highlands Water district residents should boil their drinking water until further notice due to materials entering a water pipeline due to a pipeline break.

The advisory will be removed when Island Health is satisfied that the drinking water does not pose a health concern and issues an ‘ALL CLEAR’ notice, at which time the customers of the Highlands Water Service Area will be notified as soon as possible.

During the boil water advisory, household tap water may be disinfected by boiling it vigorously for one minute.

For updates regarding this advisory, visit www.crd.bc.ca.

For more information on boil water advisories, visit www.viha.ca/boilwater