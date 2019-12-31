Highland boil water advisory lifted

The Capital Regional District has rescinded the boil water advisory for the Highlands Water Service System of the Highland Fernwood Water Service Area on Salt Spring Island.

The boil water advisory was issued in consultation with Island Health as a result of a watermain break and subsequent repairs that occurred on Dec 29, 2019.

Watermain flushing and bacteriological testing has been conducted and based on the results, Island Health has approved an “ALL CLEAR” notice.