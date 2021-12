A 3.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Gulf Islands early Friday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicentre was located 12 kilometres east northeast of Ganges at a depth of 17.3 kilometres, which is indicated on an Alertable BC map as being near Morning Beach on Galiano Island.

A number of people have reported on social media that they felt the quake, which occurred at 4:13 a.m.