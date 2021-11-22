Gulf Islands Included in Disaster Relief Plan

Residents of Salt Spring and the Southern Gulf Islands may be eligible for grant funding from the B.C. government if the damage they experienced during last week’s heavy rainfall cannot be insured or covered by other programs.

“Home owners, residential tenants, small business owners, farm owners, and charitable organizations” on the Gulf Islands, as well as other areas of the Capital Regional District (CRD) who had their property damaged during the Nov. 14 and 15 rainfall, may be eligible for Disaster Financial Assistance.

The provincial grant program is meant to help “replace or restore uninsurable essential items and property” that have either been damaged or destroyed. People can apply for assistance in the cases where the items couldn’t be insured or where other programs weren’t available.

Each accepted claim can receive 80 per cent of the amount of total eligible damage over $1,000, to a maximum of $300,000. Anyone looking to apply must do so by Feb. 12, 2022.