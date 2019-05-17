Garage fire extinguished by Salt Spring Fire Rescue

Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue responded to an early morning structure fire in the 100 block of Thomas Road on Friday.

Salt Spring Fire Chief Arjuna George said the initial call came in at 4:37 a.m. and crews were finished at the scene at 8 a.m.

George said 25 firefighters responded with 19 on scene, plus four fire trucks and three support vehicles, along with BC Ambulance and BC Hydro personnel.

“On arrival, firefighters faced a fully involved detached garage structure fire threatening the main house,” said George in a press release. “Due to the fast response and aggressive attack, the fire was held to the garage only. The garage suffered severe damage with the main home receiving only slight exterior damage.”

He said two people were home at the time and were alerted to the fire by a neighbour.

“If it was not for the attentive neighbour, the result of this fire could have been far worse,” said George.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.