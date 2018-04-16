Ganges sewer malfunctions

People are advised to avoid waters near the Ganges Alley complex until further notice after a malfunction at the Ganges Sewer Treatment Plant on the weekend.

According to the Capital Regional District, an electrical and mechanical failure at the plant resulted in a sewage release from early afternoon April 14 to early afternoon April 15.

“The sewage entered Ganges Creek and travelled approximately 100 meters prior to discharging into the ocean at the outlet of Ganges Creek,” states a CRD press release. “CRD operations responded and repaired the treatment plant and it has been functioning properly since mid-afternoon April 15.

“As a result of this discharge, residents are advised to avoid entering the waters along the affected shorelines, as the wastewater may pose a health risk.”

The CRD says as a precaution and in consultation with Island Health, the beach in the affected area will be posted with public health advisory signs until sample results indicate enterococci levels are below the 70CFU/100mL recreational limit.