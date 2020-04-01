Ganges Post Office Retail store front closed

Canada Post has closed its retail services at both Ganges and Fulford until Monday, April 6.

The Ganges post office will accept commercial and pre-paid packages at the back door between 10 a.m and 4 p.m. through Friday, April 3. Customers can visit ‪canadapost.ca‬ to purchase postage for their parcels.

“We are making every effort to delivery as many parcels to the door as possible but if you are awaiting something that has not arrived, please track your parcel at ‪canadapost.ca‬ to ensure your parcel has not been delivered that day,” postmaster Heather Adshead said in a statement.

Postal box mail will still be delivered as usual by carriers. Parcels not delivered can be picked up at the Ganges post office’s back door during the posted times.