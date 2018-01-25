Ganges joins Women’s March

Marc Kitteringham / GI Driftwood

About 300 people took to the streets of Ganges for the second annual Salt Spring Island Women’s March on Saturday.

The event took place on the anniversary of last year’s march in solidarity with people around the world who rallied to advocate for women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, racial equality, freedom of religion and workers’ rights. Last year’s marches were also part of a larger number of protests against the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“This protest is so important to women all around the world,” said event organizer Kim Tebbutt. “To wake up the world to the fact that so many women are not safe yet on this planet . . . it is very profound what is happening right now.”

This year’s demonstration continued the call from 2017, and focused on women’s rights. The last 12 months saw many issues arise that affect women and marginalized members of society.

“Huge issues were brought to the surface from the #MeToo campaign to pedophilia rings around the world that were busted,” said Tebbutt.

