Gagné wins NSSWD trustee election

The North Salt Spring Waterworks District board of trustees membership will remain the same for another year.

Incumbent Gary Gagné was elected with 491 votes, while challenger Garth Hendren had 215 votes.

Election results were announced at the NSSWD annual general meeting on Wednesday evening at Community Gospel Chapel. Only seven members of the public attended.

Board chair Michael McAllister reported on the success of the mail-in ballot process precipitated by COVID-19. Seven times as many ratepayers participated than the highest number of in-person voters in the past, he said.

“There were 3,000 or so ballots mailed out. More than 750 people took the time to mail it back. That’s outstanding,” said McAllister.

He said either a combination of mail-in and in-person AGM voting or only mail-in voting would likely be used in subsequent years.

A total of 3,038 ballots were mailed out to ratepayers. Of the 753 returned, 46 were not done correctly and one was spoiled.

The NSSWD AGM is normally held in April of each year, but was postponed due to COVID-19.

