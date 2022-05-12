Fulford Harbour post office reopens later this month

Fulford Harbour residents will be glad to hear that village postal services are resuming this month after a hiatus of more than two years.

Andrea LeBorgne, a familiar face in the Ganges branch since 2018, has accepted the position of Fulford postmaster, operating in the same location at 101 Morningside Rd. (adjacent to the Rock Salt Restaurant). The target soft opening date is Tuesday, May 24.

In a press release Canada Post confirms that the office will “once again provide shipping and receiving services, philatelic offerings, Express-Post envelopes, flat rate shipping boxes, mailing supplies, lock boxes, general delivery and Canada Post virtual mailbox services (flex delivery and deliver to post office).”

The post office will be open for 30 hours a week with service Monday to Friday.

“Many things need to align to reopen the office,” said LeBorgne. “During the first week we will be training and reorganizing in preparation for full services beginning May 30.”

She thanked customers in advance for their understanding as everything comes together for the reopening.

For example, south-end customers are encouraged to read their delivery notice cards carefully and collect parcels at the correct location through the transition.

The Fulford office has been closed to walk-in customers since March 2020, although people with post-office boxes were still able to receive letter mail. When the Fulford office is open, south-enders should be able to pick up their parcels there instead of having to get them (or mail them) from the Ganges post office.

LeBorgne commented that since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic Salt Spring has seen a huge increase in parcel volumes.

“It’s like Christmas every day!” she said. “It will be interesting to see how things work out in the small space in Fulford.”

She noted that all Salt Spring customers can help by collecting their mail and parcels daily.

“If you wait to pick up a parcel or notice card from your community mailbox, it has a ripple effect as the volume builds up.”