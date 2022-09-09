Friday night Skeena Queen sailings cancelled

BC Ferries has cancelled the last sailings of the day Friday, Sept. 9, between Salt Spring’s Fulford Harbour and Swartz Bay, due to lack of crew availability for the Skeena Queen, according to an afternoon announcement.

Cancelled sailings include the 5:50 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. sailings from Fulford, as well as the 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. sailings departing Swartz Bay.

BC Ferries said the Salish Heron would provide an additional, unscheduled stop at Long Harbour from its 9:50 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay; space on that vessel will be first-come, first-serve.

Foot passengers are being directed to a free 48-person water taxi that will stand in for the sidelined Skeena Queen at its usual departure and arrival times; the Crofton-Vesuvius Bay route is reportedly unaffected, and provides an alternative route to and from Salt Spring.

Foot passengers can meet the water taxi at the government dock off of Dolphin Road (adjacent to the Swartz Bay terminal), and the public dock adjacent to Fulford Harbour.