Freedom Convoy and Rebels Against Rebellion Response

Video clip of a small part of a “freedom convoy” passing through Ganges on Salt Spring Island on Saturday, Feb. 5 as other similar events took place across Canada to express opposition to vaccine mandates for some workers and other government-imposed COVID public health measures.

In response, Salt Spring Island also saw a pop-up telephone poll sign blitz by members of a group called Rebels Against Racism. They said their actions “intended to inform, support and challenge people regarding issues around the impact of the freedom convoy movement,” including involvement and organization “by individuals who are well known for their radical racist views, connections to the extremist right wing, and even white supremacists.”