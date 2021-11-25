Fire Department Responds to Maliview Fourplex Fire

Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue (SSIFR) extinguished a fire in one unit of a fourplex on Maliview Drive on Thursday afternoon.

The department was dispatched to 267 Maliview Dr. at 11:57 a.m., and both Engine 1 and Tender 1 from the Ganges fire hall were on scene at 12:10 p.m.

“With efficient manpower on scene from a fast response, fire crews went offensive on the fire, sending an interior team inside the structure to extinguish the fire,” states a news release from SSIFR. “Crews were able to knock down the fire and contain it to the room and unit of origin and prevent any extension into the adjacent units.”

Three fire apparatus were used and 16 firefighters responded.

Hydro was also shut off to the area to allow crews to complete overhaul efforts.

Emergency Social Services personnel were called to provide services to the occupants who were displaced from the fire unit. SSIFR said all other occupants were able to return to their homes after a check of each unit was completed. The fire department was on scene for just over two hours.

SSIFR said the cause of the fire remains under investigation but it appears to be accidental.