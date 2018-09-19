Fire board works on fire hall plan

Salt Spring Fire Protection District trustees continue to grapple with infrastructure replacement concerns, as demonstrated by discussions about future spending that took place during Monday night’s board meeting.

Planning for a new fire hall or “protective services building” is officially underway with first reading given to the 2019 budget bylaw passed on Sept. 11. The board is holding a special town meeting to discuss its proposed $3.16-million budget at the Lions Hall on Oct. 1. In particular, trustees will seek input on the plan to start setting aside up to $300,000 per year in a fire hall replacement reserve fund.

Trustee Rollie Cook reported that he had taken a “straw poll” of about 35 local residents during the past weekend’s fall fair to ask about the reserve idea, and was pleasantly pleased to find overall support.

“I have a sense that there is good will, but also a caution that we have to be responsible, open and fair,” Cook said, adding the Oct. 1 session is being planned to offer that transparency.

Trustee Ron Lindstrom reported on other aspects of planning for the new hall. The board received a box of documents from Hans Hazenboom related to the most recent failed project that will greatly aid the new Brinkworthy site feasibility study. Lindstrom concluded that “a lot of due diligence” had been done, and said the board should turn the information over to the fire hall advisory working group for follow-up.

For more on this story, see the September 19, 2018 issue of the Gulf Islands Driftwood newspaper, or subscribe online.