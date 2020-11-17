UPDATED: Ferry sailings resume at 3 p.m. Tuesday

Ferry service between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland will resume at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

BC Ferries had cancelled all morning sailings on Tuesday due to wind warnings issued by Environment Canada.

The next scheduled sailing from Long Harbour to Tsawwassen is at 3:35 p.m.

Last evening BC Ferries announced that the early morning Long Harbour ferry, and the 7 and 9 a.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, and other Vancouver Island/Mainland morning sailings would be cancelled due to high winds. Those winds did not materialize this morning.

Deborah Marshall, BC Ferries’ executive director of public affairs, told the Driftwood the call to cancel the early sailings was made out of an abundance of caution and to give a heads up to their customers.

“With the prediction that Environment Canada gave last night we expected the winds to peak at 9 a.m.,” said Marshall.

The wind came in slower than anticipated, she said.

For more information and updates, see www.bcferries.com.

Subscribers to the Gulf Islands Driftwood newspaper will not receive the paper in their mailbox until Thursday because of the cancelled sailings on Tuesday as the paper is printed in Coquitlam. It should be available in stores on Salt Spring later on Wednesday afternoon.