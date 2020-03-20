Ferries suspends food service to combat COVID-19 spread

BC Ferries has suspending all food services on ships and at terminals in continued support of social distancing.

“During the COVID-19 situation, customers have changed their food purchasing habits and are choosing not to buy our grab-and-go items at this time, leading to tremendous food waste,” the corporation noted in a March 19 statement. “Vending machines are still available.”

In order to reduce the amount of waste, crew members suggested the perishable food items be donated to a local food bank.

As a result, Esquimalt-based Rainbow Kitchen picked up more than 2,400 pounds of food from the Swartz Bay terminal on Thursday. The food came from five ships and Lands End café. The items included things like mashed potatoes, coleslaw and fresh produce like cucumbers and onions.

Rainbow Kitchen serves the community of Esquimalt and beyond with food security measures from week day cold breakfasts or hot lunches prepared and served each day to providing food resources to thousands of others in the Capital Regional District through partnerships with other local food security agencies.