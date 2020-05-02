Fall fair and book/jewellery sale cancelled for 2020

The Salt Spring Fall Fair and Salt Spring Literacy’s annual book and jewellery sale are the two latest casualties of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We are following the announcement of Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer, that there will not be any mass gatherings in order to ensure that everyone in our community is safe and stays well during this pandemic,” the fall fair board of directors states in a May 1 press release. “Our fair attracts over 8,000 visitors to the grounds over the weekend and is a collective place to meet and socialize with friends and neighbours. This celebration of our community is something to look forward to but realistically the safety and well being of our guests is more important.”

The next fair will be held Sept. 18-19, 2021, when the 125th anniversary of the first fall fair on Salt Spring is celebrated.

In the meantime, the board says it is “putting together some fun ideas for fundraising that may be practical to achieve. We will keep you informed.”

Revenue generated by the annual fair helps maintain and improve the Farmers’ Institute facility for community use.

One of the groups using the institute is Salt Spring Literacy, which has also announced the cancellation of its November book and jewellery sale.

Volunteers normally begin collecting, sorting and cleaning books in April.

“We are unable to collect the books due to the need for social distancing and limiting the exchange and handling of goods,” said the SSL board of directors. “The volunteers who contribute the countless hours to make the sale possible would be put at risk should we begin collecting before it is entirely safe to do so. Please hang on to your books as we depend on your donations. We will communicate as soon as we can coordinate a book collection in a safe manner.”

Because jewellery donations are easier to manage in a safe way, a collection bin will be available in Island Savings beginning this month.

“This bin is a safe receptacle for your treasured donations – simply drop your jewels into a hole at the top of the bin.”

SSL says the event has also been rebranded as Books and Bling sale.