Emergency department campaign meets $10.4-million target

The Lady Minto Hospital Foundation (LMHF) had great news to share at its 2021 annual general meeting on Thursday afternoon: it has achieved the goal of raising $10.4 million to build a new emergency department.

“The support and encouragement we have received throughout the emergency department campaign has been exceptional,” said Carol Biely, chair of the capital campaign, in a LMHF press release. “We have raised a large amount of money in a very short time. This reflects how much the hospital, and its wonderful staff, mean to Salt Spring residents and visitors.”

“We will now be moving on to the other needs of the hospital by maintaining a capital fund for future projects,” she said.

LMHF executive director Roberta Martell explained in the press release that while the emergency department campaign has achieved its ambitious target, ongoing fundraising continues on behalf of the hospital. She pointed out that “housing for staff has become a major issue and we are in preliminary discussions with Vancouver Island Health Authority about building a new medical imaging suite.”

Construction on the new emergency department is set to commence in early 2022. More details on the construction schedule will be forthcoming soon, said incoming LMHF chair Dave Taylor.

Also in the press release, the entire board of directors for the Lady Minto Hospital Foundation expressed its heartfelt gratitude for the generosity displayed by Salt Spring residents, visitors and businesses.

“It just confirms what we thought at the outset of the campaign back in the spring of 2021,” said Dave Taylor. “Lady Minto is truly the beating heart of the community, and the support we have received from all islanders shows how much they care. We thank each and every person who helped us achieve this, and all the volunteers who put in untold hours to mount this campaign. Salt Spring will be strengthened for many years by your generosity.”