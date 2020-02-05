Electric school bus visits Salt Spring

Representatives from the Lion Electric Co. brought an electric school bus to Salt Spring Island on Jan. 29 so that personnel from the Gulf Islands School District and others in the region could enjoy a test ride and have their questions answered by the company’s vice president of sales, Canada, Benoit Morin, and products specialist David Limoges. The company, which is based in Saint Jérôme, Que., has more than 300 buses on the road in North America, operating mainly in Québec and California.

More info: https://thelionelectric.com

And see the Driftwood story published last fall when the Salt Spring Community Energy group released its electric school bus feasibility study.