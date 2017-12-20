Driftwood welcomes new journalist

The Gulf Islands Driftwood is back up to full strength in its editorial department with the addition of newcomer Marc Kitteringham, who signed on for his first shift as reporter last Wednesday, Dec. 13.

At 24, Kitteringham brings a breath of fresh air to the office but also has reams of professional and life experience to his credit. He graduated with a journalism degree from Edmonton’s MacEwan University in 2016. While there he spent three years working for the university newspaper, moving from writer to opinions editor. He shared editorial duties with three other students when the paper transitioned to a magazine.

Kitteringham most enjoys writing in-depth profiles and features in which he can spend time with the subjects and get to know their stories more fully. He looks forward to working on issues such as housing and food sustainability.

He has already been out and about interviewing people and capturing images from Merry Monday and other events, and experienced Salt Spring’s treacherous snowy road conditions.

Kitteringham is also an athlete and outdoor enthusiast, with many of his teen years put into lifeguarding and competitive lifesavings sports. In between graduating high school and finishing his journalism degree he spent time working as a beekeeper for industrial-level honey production and spent three months planting trees in Africa as a volunteer for a nonprofit organization. He spent the last year in Victoria working at a bike shop while doing freelance writing and photography, and is an avid cyclist and climber.

Kitteringham moved to Salt Spring with his girlfriend Kristen and their pet rabbit Marvin. They were happy to find housing close to town.