CRD Safety Service bylaw defeated

The Capital Regional District’s proposed Bylaw 4325 has been decisively defeated by Salt Spring electors via the alternate approval process.

Salt Spring CRD director Gary Holman told the Driftwood on Monday afternoon that CRD officials had already received more than the minimum required 910 elector response forms and hadn’t finished counting them yet.

“It is clear there is no consensus on the need for this service,” he said.

In order for a bylaw to be blocked by the alternate approval process, previously known as a counter-petition, a minimum of 10 per cent of eligible voters in the jurisdiction — or 910 on Salt Spring — must sign and submit elector response forms.

The bylaw would have established a community safety service, supported by Salt Spring property taxpayers to a level of $0.016 of $1,000 residential property value.

If fewer than 10 per cent of Salt Spring electors had submitted elector response forms by the Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. deadline, the bylaw would have been automatically enacted and the tax added to the 2020 requisition.

Holman said he is not planning to call for a referendum on the issue at this point.

For more on this story, see the Dec. 11 issue of the Driftwood.