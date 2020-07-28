CRD updates Saturday market plan

The Salt Spring Island Parks and Recreation Commission has released its plan for reopening the Saturday market, which will include new protocols and a limited capacity for vendors and visitors.

According to a CRD press release, since July 16 the CRD has allowed up to 20 vendors to purchase park use permits to set up in Centennial Park ahead of a new market coordinator starting her position on Aug. 1. On Saturday, July 25, 11 vendors were in attendance and a similar number the Saturday before that.

Starting Saturday, Aug. 8, the market will open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in a limited capacity.

“We will be increasing from the current 20 vendor cap as we continue to assess distancing requirements and other safety protocols,” Salt Spring Parks & Rec general manager Dan Ovington told the Driftwood on Tuesday. “The number of available spaces will also depend on the sizes of the vendor booths that have booked. Some vendors have four-foot booths and some have 10-foot booths.”

The market is planned to operate on Saturdays until Oct. 31, with an overflow market on Fridays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for those vendors that cannot be accommodated on Saturdays. Spaces will be allocated based on product variety and seniority.

Inquiries regarding the market can be directed to MarketinthePark@crd.bc.ca.