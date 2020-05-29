Crash into tree makes for challenging van removal

Removal of a crashed stolen van from the side of Lower Ganges Road just past Booth Canal Road proved challenging on the morning of Saturday, May 23. Because the vehicle was severed by a fir tree the previous evening, the tree needed to be removed before the van could be towed away by personnel from Johnson’s Automotive Services Ltd. Thomas Brainerd of Thomas Brainerd Tree Service took care of that task.

South-bound traffic on Lower Ganges Road was rerouted down Booth Canal Road while the removal operation took place, and delays also occurred for north-bound travellers for a short time.

Salt Spring RCMP said the female driver suffered no serious injuries due to the crash.

(Click on photos to enlarge them and scroll through with the Next button.)