Country Grocer donation boosts ER campaign

The Lady Minto Hospital Foundation says it is thrilled with islanders’ early enthusiasm for its emergency department fundraising campaign, which got a major boost with a $50,000 donation from Country Grocer last week.

“The community’s response has been terrific,” reported LMHF chair Dave Taylor. “We’re run off our feet keeping up with all the donations, but we love it when we’re kept busy like this.”

The foundation aims to raise the final $2 million required for the 240-square-metre (4,500-square-foot) $10.4-million project by early October.

Taylor said his group was “honoured and grateful” for Country Grocer’s generosity, but not surprised.

“Country Grocer is always there for Salt Spring Island. They want our community to thrive, and they recognize that excellent emergency health care is fundamental to a thriving community.”

In a press release issued Friday, Country Grocer said, “We hope that our $50,000 donation will help to ‘Strengthen the Lifeline’ by building a state-of-the-art facility that will serve us for years to come.”

The company said the health of the community has always been a priority for Country Grocer and it is pleased that islanders will receive even better care at Lady Minto Hospital when a new emergency department is built.

Leigh Large, owner of Country Grocer Salt Spring, Pharmacy and Upper Ganges Liquor Store, encourages Salt Springers to join the campaign to help the Lady Minto Hospital Foundation reach its fundraising goal.

“Similar to many others on Salt Spring, I have benefitted from excellent care during an unplanned visit to the emergency ward at Lady Minto,” said Large. “I recognize the value of our hospital and am grateful for the excellent treatment I received. However, it was also evident that our local hospital needed a new emergency ward.”

“We are delighted to welcome Country Grocer as our lead corporate donor to the new emergency department campaign,” said campaign chair Carol Biely. “Not only are they being generous with a donation and promotional support, they were amazing contributors to our very successful golf tournament this weekend. We so appreciate the Country Grocer team members and their commitment to our community, and especially the hospital.”

Some 152 golfers participated in the 30th annual LMHF charity tournament on Saturday.

People wanting to contribute to the new emergency department fund can visit ladymintofoundation.com/lifeline for details.