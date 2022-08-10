Community rallies for boat explosion survivor

A fundraiser is going strong for David Kushneriuk, known to many as “Beach Dave,” to help him as he recovers from severe injuries he sustained in a boat mishap.

The explosion aboard a vessel in Ganges Harbour on July 23 landed Kushneriuk in critical care, first at Lady Minto Hospital and then onto Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital. The accident was caused by a gas leak, which left Kushneriuk with second and third degree burns on 15 to 20 per cent of his body, explained Lisa Speirs via email.

After being transferred off-island, Kushneriuk has been in the intensive care burn unit at Royal Jubilee. He has undergone two surgical procedures on his legs, where he sustained the most severe burns. Second degree burns on his hands and on one arm are being treated, and Speirs reported second and third degree burns on his face have healed well.

The recovery in hospital will likely continue for a few weeks, followed by visits to Victoria for appointments. While skin grafts are likely not needed, specialists said, recovery includes monitoring for infections, taking antibiotics, further treatment and managing pain. Speirs said his recovery has been amazing to watch, with Kushneriuk’s condition improving so much from day to day.

David Kushneriuk, pictured 14 days after he was injured in a boat explosion, is recovering at the Royal Jubilee Hospital’s burn unit. Gofundme/Lisa Speirs photo

“Dave has a very positive attitude towards his recovery and what the future holds for him. He has big plans to run some programs for the children of Salt Spring involving garbage pickup and arts and crafts from things in nature to make it fun,” she stated. “He is collaborating with the maker space and hoping to get things up and running soon.”

Speirs is behind a GoFundMe online fundraiser for Kushneriuk that had by Monday brought in $3,885 of its $5,000 goal, with 60 people donating since it was launched.

Prior to the accident, Kushneriuk was known to many as the man who would collect litter from Salt Spring Island roads, parking lots, parks and beaches, armed with a bucket and a pick-up stick. He also works at the Oystercatcher restaurant.

With his recovery time and the future of when he can return to work uncertain, Speirs stated that funds raised via GoFundMe will go to “medical expenses, travel expenses related to medical appointments and anything else needed to help him through this difficult time.”

“He is really pushing his way through the pain to try to get up and walking again with a walker so he can return to this beautiful island we call home,” she stated.

Speirs added that they are truly grateful for the contributions, which have helped lessen the financial stress of recovery, as well as the love, prayers and good thoughts people have been sending to Kushneriuk.

“It is really contributing to his positive outlook on healing and we truly want to thank everyone.”

To view the fundraiser where Speirs is posting regular updates about Kushneriuk’s recovery, visit the page entitled Fundraiser for David Kushneriuk (Beach Dave) at gofundme.com.