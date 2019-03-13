Castle Finn burns again

The Castle Finn vessel, beached in Ganges Harbour for the past few months, endured a second fire on Tuesday night, further destroying the boat’s cabin area.

According to Salt Spring RCMP Sgt. Ryan Netzer, the fire is not considered suspicious.

Salt Spring Fire Rescue personnel attended, said Fire Chief Arjuna George.

“We were called out at about 10 p.m. and we went to size it up, but we couldn’t access it because the tide was up.”

The boat’s owner was on scene on Tuesday night, George said.

“We are sort of monitoring it,” he said on Wednesday.

The Castle Finn was first set on fire under suspicious circumstances on the evening of Jan. 30. The boat’s location, on the beach directly in front of the Beachside outdoor recreation business and next to the Ganges Alley complex, has been a subject of controversy. During high tides in January, attempts were made to have it removed. In November 2018, the boat was towed to that spot by the Coast Guard where it was to have been repaired.