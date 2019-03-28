Car demolition sparks fire

The Salt Spring Island Fire Department responded to a call for a vehicle on fire on Stewart Road on Thursday.

The vehicle was being taken apart at the Marcottes’ wrecking yard in the 100 block of Stewart Road at around noon. A mechanic was removing the fuel tank and lines from the vehicle when it sparked and caught fire.

“It was fully lit. We put about 400 gallons of water on it,” said firefighter Warren Nuyens. “There was no extension into any other areas . . . [the mechanic] was actually pretty quick to get everything out of the way.”

BC Ambulance was also on scene, treating one person for burns.

Traffic on Stewart Road was down to one lane for part of the afternoon.