Campfires still banned in Gulf Islands

While campfires will be allowed in some parts of the B.C. coast as of Friday at noon, Salt Spring and the Gulf Islands is not one of those areas.

“It does not apply to us,” said Salt Spring Fire Rescue Capt. Mitchell Sherrin on Thursday in referring to the lifting of the campfire ban.

The local fire danger rating is still at “Extreme,” he noted.

An official notice from the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) states that the campfire prohibition will be lifted in all regions of the Coastal Fire Centre jurisdiction except for the South island Resource District area, which covers the southern third of Vancouver Island, the Southern Gulf Islands and other islands in the Strait of Georgia from Denman and Hornby south.

All other Category 2 and Category 3 open fires remain prohibited on the coast, including the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels and burn cages, states the BCWS. These restrictions will remain in place until Oct. 15 or until the order is rescinded.