Cabin destroyed by Fire

Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire call at 3:32 p.m. Saturday to find a cabin on fire at 300 West Eagle Drive.

“When the first apparatus arrived on scene, an approximately 500-square-foot structure was fully involved,” states a SSIFR news release. “Fire crews had some challenges because of the large amount of belongings on the property and inside the structure.”

Thirteen SSIFR members and seven apparatus were on scene to extinguish the fire over a five-hour period. Ten thousand gallons of water were used.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but believed to be accidental, says SSIFR.