Bystander rescues man in Ganges Harbour

A 38-year-old male was rescued by a bystander after falling into the water at the Ganges Marina dock on Wednesday at about noon.

Salt Spring RCMP Corp. Matthew Crist said a medical incident likely contributed to the man ending up in the water, where a 72-year-old witness rushed to his aid and performed a rescue.

Other bystanders and boaters in the area assisted with pulling the male to safety, said Crist.

“We would especially like to recognize the 72-year-old male for his quick and heroic action, as well as all those who rendered assistance,” said Crist. “By all accounts a life was saved.”

Crist said the last update his detachment received indicated the man who fell into the water was in stable condition.