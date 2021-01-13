Bread makers seek support

The owners of Francis Bread on Churchill Road are asking for support to demonstrate there’s community need for their business to stay open while a rezoning application is being processed.

Francis Bread offers handmade bread made from B.C.-grown grains. The proprietors are seeking to rezone the property from residential to commercial to allow a home-based business with a commercial kitchen and to make two accommodation units legal. As per Salt Spring Local Trust Committee policy, applicants who are in contravention of the land-use bylaw can request the LTC temporarily cease bylaw enforcement action and permit continuing use while the application is being considered, which may be granted if there is community need for that activity.

The LTC is set to consider the matter at their Jan. 19 business meeting. Correspondence can be directed to trustees through the Salt Spring Local Trust Committee webpage. There will also be an opportunity for members of the public to speak during the town hall portion of Tuesday’s meeting.