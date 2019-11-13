Bowen Queen to Serve Vesuvius Dec. 1 to 9

BC Ferries has announced the Bowen Queen will temporarily replace the Quinitsa on the Vesuvius to Crofton route, beginning with the 1:45 p.m. sailing from Salt Spring on Sunday, Dec. 1.

The Quinitsa will return to the route on Monday, Dec. 9 as of the 1:45 p.m. sailing from Vesuvius.

The company advises that due to the deck configuration of the Bowen Queen, there is limited over height space and all vehicles over 6’8” in height will be sorted to the over-height lanes to maximize loading capacity. Customers may notice a change to lane assignments both in the terminal and on the ship. The maximum width for vehicles that can be loaded to the vessel is three metres (10 feet).

