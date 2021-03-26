Bowen Queen returns to Vesuvius-Crofton route April 1

Travelling between Vesuvius and Crofton should get a little less stressful as of April 1 when the Bowen Queen returns to the route for several months.

The Bowen Queen will replace the Quinitsa beginning with the 12:55 p.m. departure from Crofton on Thursday and will remain in service on the route until Oct. 11.

“The Bowen Queen has more vehicle capacity and has better operational speed than the MV Quinitsa,” states BC Ferries in a press release.

The company adds that the MV Bowen Queen has washroom facilities available on the car deck.