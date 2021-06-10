Boil water advisory issued for part of Highland-Fernwood area

The Capital Regional District, in consultation with Island Health, has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of the Highland-Fernwood water service.

Customers on the following roads should boil their water until further notice: Maliview Drive, Fer de Lance Road, Westcott Road, Hedger Road and Walker’s Hook Road (click here for map).

“Water quality may have been compromised as a result of a water system leak and subsequent repairs being performed,” states a June 10 press release. “As a precaution, the Boil Water Advisory will be in effect until flushing and water samples indicate the water quality no longer poses a risk to public health. Residents in the impacted area should BOIL their drinking water until further notice.

“The boil water advisory will be removed when Island Heath is satisfied that the drinking water does not pose a health concern and issues an ‘ALL CLEAR’ notice at which time the impacted customers will be notified. During the water advisory household tap water may be disinfected by boiling it vigorously for one minute.”

For updates regarding this advisory, please visit www.crd.bc.ca/alerts and follow the CRD on Twitter @crd_bc.

For more information on boil water advisories, visit www.islandhealth.ca/boilwater.