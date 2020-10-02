Boil water advisory issued for Hilltop Road

The Capital Regional District in consultation with Island Health has issued a boil water advisory for residents of Hilltop Road on Salt Spring.

The CRD says water quality may have been compromised in that part of the Fulford Water Service as a result of a water main break and subsequent emergency repairs. As a precaution, the advisory will be in effect until flushing and water samples indicate the water quality no longer poses a risk to public health. Residents in the impacted area should boil their drinking water until further notice.

The boil water advisory will be removed when Island Heath is satisfied that the drinking water does not pose a health concern and issues an all clear notice at which time the impacted customers will be notified. During the water advisory household tap water may be disinfected by boiling it vigorously for one minute.