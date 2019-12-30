Boil water advisory issued for Highland part of water service

After consulting with Island Health, the Capital Regional District has issued a boil water advisory for the Highland part of the Highland-Fernwood water service on Salt Spring.

“As a result of a recent watermain break and subsequent repairs, water quality may have been compromised in the system,” states a Dec. 29 press release. “As a precaution, the boil water advisory will be in effect until flushing and water samples indicate the water quality no longer poses a risk to public health. Residents in the impacted area should boil their drinking water until further notice.”

The CRD said the boil water advisory will be removed when Island Health is satisfied that the drinking water does not pose a health concern and issues an “all clear” notice, at which time the customers of the Highland Water Service Area will be notified as soon as possible.

During the boil water advisory period, household tap water may be disinfected by boiling it vigorously for 1 minute.

For more information on boil water advisories, see www.islandhealth.ca/boilwater.