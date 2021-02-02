Boil Water Advisory issued for Cedar Lane Water System

The Capital Regional District in consultation with Island Health has issued a boil water advisory for part of the eastern side of the Cedar Lane Water System on Salt Spring.

The CRD warns water quality may have been compromised as a result of a water system leak and subsequent repairs being performed. As a precaution, the advisory will be in effect until flushing and water samples indicate the water quality no longer poses a risk to public health. Residents in the impacted area should boil their drinking water until further notice.

The boil water advisory will be removed when Island Heath is satisfied that the drinking water does not pose a health concern and issues an ‘all clear’ notice, at which time the impacted customers will be notified. During the water advisory household tap water may be disinfected by boiling it vigorously for one minute.

See www.crd.bc.ca/alerts or follow @crd_bc on Twitter for updates.