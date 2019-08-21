Body recovered near Ganges Harbour

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death of a young woman whose body was discovered near Ganges Harbour Tuesday afternoon.

The matter is not considered suspicious.

RCMP, Salt Spring Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance were initially called to the area of Moby’s Pub at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 for a cardiac arrest. Salt Spring Fire Chief Arjuna George said firefighters who arrived immediately handed the matter over to RCMP.

The coroners’ office confirmed Wednesday they are in the very early stages of a fact-finding investigation regarding a female in her late 20s. The investigation will aim to determine how, where, when and by what means she came to her death.

According to the BC Coroners Service webpage, all deaths that are unnatural, unexpected, unexplained or unattended must be reported to a coroner, upon which an investigation is opened.