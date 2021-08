Salt Spring RCMP report that the person who went missing while swimming at St. Mary Lake on Thursday evening has been located deceased.

The male’s body was recovered from the lake on Saturday by RCMP divers just after noon.

Salt Spring RCMP Sgt. Clive Seabrook said foul play is not suspected and the file is now with the BC Coroner’s office.

Seabrook said the beach at St. Mary Lake was opened later in the afternoon.

No other information has been released.